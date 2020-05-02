Saints add veteran defensive lineman Hunt

NEW ORLEANS (AP)The New Orleans Saints have signed free-agent defensive end Margus Hunt on Friday.

The 6-foot-8, 295-pound Hunt is a seven-year NFL veteran out of SMU who was drafted 53rd overall by Cincinnati in 2013.

He spent his first four seasons with Cincinnati, where he was limited by ankle and back injuries and never cracked the starting lineup. However, he has started 25 games in his past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, including 15 games in 2018, when he had a career-high five sacks.

Hunt has 7 1/2 sacks in his career, along with seven passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four special teams stops.

In college, Hunt might was known as much for his special teams play as his defense. He blocked 10 field goals during his four seasons at SMU, when he also had 16 1/2 sacks.

Hunt is Estonian and before college represented his country at the World Junior Track and Field Championships, winning gold in discus and shot put.

Hunt joins a Saints squad that has both 2019 starting ends – Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport – returning along with regular reserves Trey Hendrickson and Mario Edwards.

