Rookie LB Van Ginkel activated from IR by Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. (AP)Rookie linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has been activated from injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins after missing the first nine games with a foot injury.

Van Ginkel was a fifth-round draft pick in April.

The move means Miami cornerbacks Xavien Howard (knee) and Aqib Talib (ribs) must remain on injured reserve and won’t return this season.

Howard played in only five games this year. Talib was already injured when acquired from the Rams last month along with a fifth-round pick for an undisclosed future draft choice. He becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL