REPORT: Texans fire Head Coach, General Manager Bill O’Brien

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) The Houston Texans are in need of a new head coach and general manager.
According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, the franchise has released Bill O’Brien.
Romeo Crennel is the likely interim HC, per source. https://t.co/jfL2wPL6YD— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020
According to Schefter, Romeo Crennel will likely be the interim head coach.
The team is 0-4 right now, having lost to the Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers, and Vikings.
They are scheduled to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 11.
This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.