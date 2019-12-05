Redskins sign WR Veasy, who featured in Kaepernick workout

ASHBURN, Va. (AP)Colin Kaepernick’s much-anticipated workout last month in front of representatives from eight NFL teams resulted in a signing this week. It just didn’t involve the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, has been out of the league since 2016.

One highlight from the 40-minute workout, which Kaepernick’s camp moved to a Georgia high school at the last minute over unresolved differences with the league, was a deep ball that Kaepernick threw from midfield and wide receiver Jordan Veasy caught in the end zone.

The Washington Redskins signed Veasy to their practice squad on Tuesday. Veasy said he keeps in touch with Kaepernick.

“I spoke to him today and he told me congratulations on being signed and everything,” Veasy said Thursday. “We have good correspondence. That’s like a brother to me.”

Veasy, who was undrafted out of California in 2018, is working for his fifth NFL team.

He has yet to make an active roster after being on the practice squads for the Titans, Jaguars, Colts and, most recently, the Bills.

Veasy said he was committed to working out with Kaepernick and stuck with it when the venue changed.

“It was a crazy day,” Veasy said. “We were in the dark with a lot of stuff.

“Once things changed, it was about me as a man and standing on my word. I gave Kaepernick my word that I was going to be there for the workout and I was going to perform for him. It was an easy decision. That’s a friend to me, so I was going to be there regardless.”

Kaepernick sparked a wave of protests and divisive debate by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice during the 2016 season. He and Eric Reid filed a grievance alleging owners colluded to keep them out of the league. The NFL settled the grievance in February.

Veasy met Kaepernick in college during a class on black representation in pop culture, and they became friends. When he heard about the workout, he reached out to Kaepernick’s camp because Atlanta is only a few hours away from Veasy’s hometown of Gadsden, Alabama.

Despite the last-minute location change, Veasy said the workout was similar to what he’s been used to as a free agent looking to catch on with a team.

Washington plays at Green Bay on Sunday.

