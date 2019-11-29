Redskins’ Ryan Kerrigan’s ironman streak to end at 139 games

ASHBURN, Va. (AP)Ryan Kerrigan’s ironman streak will end after he was ruled out of the Washington Redskins’ game Sunday at Carolina.

Kerrigan had started all 139 games of his NFL career since being drafted in the first round in 2011. That was the longest active streak in the league, trailing only Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers’ 215 games, Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr’s 183 and Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh’s 148.

The 31-year-old linebacker was concussed in a 19-16 victory against the Detroit Lions last week and has not practiced since. Interim coach Bill Callahan confirmed Friday that Kerrigan wouldn’t play against the Panthers.

“I’ve never seen a pro that takes care of himself the way he does,” Callahan said this week. “So diligent in terms of how he prepares, takes care of his body and trains. I mean he is relentless in his training, his regiment and his preparation. I’ve got the utmost respect for everything that Ryan does for us.”

Kerrigan has 435 tackles and 89 sacks in his career. He ranks second on the Redskins with 4 ½ sacks this season.

Washington will also be without receiver Paul Richardson for the second time in three weeks because of a hamstring injury. Running back Chris Thompson is expected to return from a long absence caused by a toe injury.

