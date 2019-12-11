Ravens seek 10th straight win, AFC North title against Jets

NEW YORK JETS (5-8) at BALTIMORE (11-2)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST, FOX

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 14 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – New York 5-8, Baltimore 7-5-1

SERIES RECORD – Baltimore leads 8-2

LAST MEETING – Jets beat Ravens 24-16, Oct. 23, 2016

LAST WEEK – Jets beat Dolphins 22-21; Ravens beat Bills 24-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jets No. 24, Ravens No. 1.

JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (30).

JETS DEFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (2), PASS (18)

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (26).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (6), PASS (9).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Ravens can clinch second straight AFC North title with victory. … Baltimore already earned playoff berth and holds lead in race for No. 1 seed in AFC. … Jets have won four of five. … New York yielding NFL-low 3.03 yards per carry and leads league with 98 tackles for no gain or negative yardage. … Jets held Miami to no TDs in six red-zone possessions last week, allowed seven field goals. … New York LB Kyle Phillips had 13 tackles vs. Dolphins. … Jets’ opponents are 2 for 10 on fourth downs. Ravens have converted 15 of 20 attempts. … Jets have scored 148 points over last six games, sixth-highest total in NFL. … New York RB Bilal Powell ranks eighth on franchise career list with 3,645 yards. … RB Le’Veon Bell, inactive last week with flu, expected to return. He leads Jets with 589 yards on ground and three rushing TDs in a career-low season so far. … Jets QB Sam Darnold was picked third overall in 2018 draft, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson taken 32nd in same draft. … Darnold has 15 TD throws and 11 interceptions this season; Jackson has NFL-high 28 TD passes and six INTs. Jackson also needs only 23 yards to break Michael Vick’s single-season record for yards rushing by a QB (1,039 in 2006). … Jets WR Demaryius Thomas had first TD catch last week and seeks fourth straight game with at least five receptions against Ravens. … New York S Jamal Adams leads team with 77 tackles and ranks second with 6 + sacks. … Ravens own nine-game winning streak, most during single season in franchise history and longest run in NFL this year. … Ravens have beaten seven teams with winning records during streak. … Baltimore leads NFL in points per game (33.1), yards rushing (200.9) and ranks second in total yards (408.2). … Baltimore also leads NFL with plus-194 point differential. … Ravens 12-0 over past two seasons when Jackson runs for at least 70 yards, 14-2 when he reaches 60. … Baltimore WR Willie Snead has TD catches in three of last four games vs. AFC East. … Ravens have five TDs on defense, tied with Jets for most in NFL. … Ravens own plus-8 turnover differential. Since 2000, they’re 118-17 with positive turnover differential. … Baltimore 19-8 at home in December under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. … Jackson ranks ninth in NFL in yards rushing, three notches ahead of teammate Mark Ingram (887 yards). … Ravens K Justin Tucker ranks first in NFL history with 90.6% career success rate on FGs. … Fantasy tip: Jackson will get you points, either with his arm or legs. Plan B: Bell has 10 TDs (7 rush, 3 receiving) in nine career games vs. Baltimore, all while with Steelers.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL