Raiders sign entire draft class

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed their entire draft class.

The Raiders announced the deals with the seven picks on Saturday. The rookies all took tests for COVID-19 earlier in the week and then officially signed their deals.

The Raiders had seven picks in the draft in April led by first-round receiver Henry Ruggs III and cornerback Damon Arnette.

Ruggs was picked 12th overall and is being counted on to add a dynamic playmaker to an offense that ranked 24th in the league in scoring last season.

Arnette was picked 19th and will be in competition with free agent addition Prince Amukamara for a starting cornerback spot.

The Raiders also drafted running back Lynn Bowden Jr., receiver Bryan Edwards and linebacker Tanner Muse in the third round.

The team’s final two picks were guard John Simpson and cornerback Amik Robertson in the fourth round.

