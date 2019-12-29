WATCH HERE: 49ers take on the Seahawks to decide who will be the top seed in the NFC Playoffs

The historic 100th regular season of the National Football League comes to a close Sunday night on KETK with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Seattle Seahawks to decide who will be the top seed in the NFC Playoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 12-3 Niners clinch the NFC West and secure the top seed overall with a win in Seattle, while Russell Wilson and the 11-4 Seahawks can take the division with a win but need help to garner home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks beginning at 7:00pm ET on Sunday, December 29.

Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

