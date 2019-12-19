Packers-Vikings Preview Capsule

GREEN BAY (11-3) at MINNESOTA (10-4)

Monday, 8;15 p.m. EST, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Vikings by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Packers 9-5; Vikings 8-6

SERIES RECORD – Packers lead 61-54-3

LAST MEETING – Packers beat Vikings 21-16, Sept. 15

LAST WEEK – Packers beat Bears 21-13; Vikings beat Chargers 39-10

AP PRO32 RANKING – Packers No. 6; Vikings No. 8

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (17), PASS (17)

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (24), PASS (22)

VIKINGS OFFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (4), PASS (12)

VIKINGS DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (8), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Packers are 0-3 at Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. … Vikings have won past four night games in series. Last prime-time victory by Packers over Vikings was at Green Bay in 2014. … Packers have only four wins by more than eight points this year. Vikings have eight. … Packers clinch NFC North title with victory, still in hunt for first-round bye and top seed in conference. … Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers has 21 TDs and two interceptions for 110.1 passer rating in 11 career road games vs. Vikings, winning five. … Packers RB Aaron Jones second in NFL with 17 total TDs, most in team annals since Ahman Green (20) in 2003. … Packers WR Davante Adams has 39 receiving TDs since start of 2016, most in league in that span. … Packers LB Za’Darius Smith has seven sacks in six road games this season. … Green Bay LB Blake Martinez leads NFL with 140 combined tackles, according to league tallies. … Vikings need to beat Packers on Monday and Bears on Dec. 29 and have Packers lose to Lions on final weekend to win NFC North. Vikings clinch wild-card spot with one win or one Rams loss. … Vikings are 6-0 at home this year, seeking first undefeated home slate since 2009. … Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins has 10 TDs and one interception for 126.0 passer rating in six home games this year. … Vikings WR Stefon Diggs has TD reception in six straight games vs. Packers. … Vikings DE Danielle Hunter, picked for second straight Pro Bowl, is tied for third in NFL with 13 1/2 sacks, one short of career high. … Fantasy tip: Vikings WR Adam Thielen has 48 catches for 653 yards and four TDs in last six games vs. Packers. But he’s struggled to stay healthy.

