Packers poach DB coach Gray from division rival Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)The Green Bay Packers named Jerry Gray defensive backs coach Wednesday, picking off an assistant who spent the past six seasons with NFC North rival Minnesota.

Gray’s 33-year tenure in the NFL includes a nine-year career as a player and two stints as defensive coordinator (Buffalo, 2001-05 and Tennessee, 2011-13).

With the Vikings, he helped develop All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith, among others, and Minnesota’s defensive backfield ranked in the top 10 from 2014-19 in opponent passer rating (84.7) and points per game allowed (19.3). They allowed 123 passing touchdowns, third fewest in the NFL since 2014.

Gray previously coached defensive backs for Seattle, Washington and the Titans (1999-2000). The former Texas standout was a four-time Pro Bowl player for the LA Rams and also played for Houston and Tampa Bay.