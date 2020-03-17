Breaking News
Overhauling O-line top task for Jets as free agency begins

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK JETS (7-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Robby Anderson, CB Brian Poole, LT Kelvin Beachum, LB Jordan Jenkins, RB/WR Ty Montgomery, WR Demaryius Thomas, RB Bilal Powell, P Lachlan Edwards, OT Brandon Shell, G Alex Lewis, C Ryan Kalil, LB Brandon Copeland, QB Trevor Siemian, LB Neville Hewitt, OT Brent Qvale, G Tom Compton, S Rontez Miles, CB Maurice Canady, LB Paul Worrilow, QB David Fales, LB Albert McClellan.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB James Burgess, CB Arthur Maulet.

NEEDS: Upgrading offensive line will be major focus this offseason for GM Joe Douglas, especially with starters Beachum, Shell, Lewis and Kalil free agents. New York began addressing its needs up front by agreeing to terms on three-year deal with former Seattle tackle George Fant during legal tampering period. Wide receiver could be prime target, too, if Jets let Anderson leave. Cornerback and pass rusher will also be on New York’s shopping list in free agency and/or draft.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $45 million.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

