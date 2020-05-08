Nihill promoted as Titans team president Underwood retires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Burke Nihill has been promoted to Tennessee Titans president/CEO to replace Steve Underwood, who is retiring from a full-time role.

Underwood, who joined the organization in 1991, will remain as a senior counselor for the team.

Nihill, in his fifth season with the Titans, was promoted in February to a senior vice president position that gave him control of stadium and facility operations. He held the additional title of chief legal officer.

Nihill led efforts to bring the 2019 NFL draft to Nashville, which was a huge success, and is overseeing the renovation and expansion of Saint Thomas Sports Park, home to the team’s offices and practice facility.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement released by the team Friday that Underwood’s long history with the team ”places him among the titans of professional sports executives.”

Underwood helped orchestrate the team’s move from Houston in 1997. He acted as the principal negotiator with local governments in Houston, Memphis and Nashville. He retired in 2011 before rejoining the organization in 2015 on an interim basis. The interim tag was removed the following year.

Strunk said Underwood’s ”dedication to our franchise is unmatched,” adding she is glad he will remain involved as a senior counselor.

Strunk said Nihill ”has become an invaluable resource” and was the obvious choice to replace Underwood.

