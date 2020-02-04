NFL suspends Jaguars DT Carl Davis for 1st 4 games in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The NFL suspended Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Carl Davis without pay on Tuesday for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Davis’ contract is set to expire when the new league calendar begins in March, and it’s unlikely the Jaguars will re-sign him.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound defender played in three games in 2019, including two for Jacksonville and one for Indianapolis.

A Michigan native and Iowa graduate, Davis also spent time with Baltimore (2015-17) and Cleveland (2018). He has 32 tackles in 36 NFL games. The Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL