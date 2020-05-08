Houston Texans release 2020 schedule, open with rematch against Chiefs, Mahomes

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – The NFL released the 2020 schedule with the Houston Texans where they will begin their season on the road by kicking it off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans expect to take on the in-state rival Dallas Cowboys at NRG Staidum to close out the preseason in early September. This will mark the 12th preseason matchup between the two Texas franchises, including the third season in a row.

The offseason schedule is as follows:

Aug., 13-17 @ Minnesota (KETK)

Aug., 20-24 SEATTLE (KETK)

Aug., 27-30 @New Orleans (KETK)

Sep., 3-4 DALLAS (KETK)

The regular season schedule is as follows: