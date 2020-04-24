Patrick Mahomes’ mom happy son is living out his dream since drafted 3 years ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On day one of the NFL draft three years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs made one of the best decisions in their franchise’s history.

That’s when they drafted Whitehouse alum Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs traded up to number ten in round one take Mahomes, who had become a record setting quarterback for the Texas Tech Red Raiders under Kliff Kingsbury.

The rest is history.

His mother Randi Mahomes says that even after seeing her son lead KC to a Super Bowl title just over two and a half months ago, she doesn’t feel her life is that much different. But she is overjoyed on what Patrick has accomplished.

“It’s just been like living a dream that you know you want your kids to succeed and to live out their dream. You know, whether it’s to become the president, or you know become the C-E-O, or whatever, and to see him living it, you know I couldn’t be prouder. I knew he had it in him. I knew he could get there. But at the same time, you know I still wake up everyday and he’s still Patrick to me,” said Ms. Mahomes.

As many as eight East Texans hope to follow in Mahomes’ footsteps and be drafted into the NFL over the next three days.

Watch the video to see the story.