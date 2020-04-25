Longview’s Trent Williams traded from Washington to the 49ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 26: Trent Williams #71 of the Washington Redskins walks off the field at the end of the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 26, 2015 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(KETK) — While this weekend is mainly focused on the NFL Draft, we had major trade go down in the league on Saturday.

Former Longview Lobo, Trent Williams, has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams, who was drafted in the first round by the Washington Redskins back in 2010, has been considered one of the best offensive linemen of this past decade.

During his time in Washington, the East Texan made seven pro bowls.

Over the past year, Williams has been at odds with the redskins’ training staff, after he says they misdiagnosed a cancerous growth.

Now he joins one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL, and a team which won the NFC last season.