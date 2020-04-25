Longview’s Broderick Washington drafted by Baltimore in Rd. 5

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KETK) – The Baltimore Ravens now have 3 East Texans on their defensive line.

With the 170th overall selection, the Ravens grabbed former Longview Lobo standout and Texas Tech defensive tackle Broderick Washington during round five of the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday.

Washington never missed a game during his college career in Lubbock, which impressed many NFL scouts.

He also started all 37 games the last three seasons.

“There have been times when I’ve been banged up, but I feel like it’s just a mental thing,” said Washington. “I love the game, I feel like I pretty much won’t let anything stop me,” Washington told KETK prior to the draft.

He will join fellow East Texans Daylon Mack and Tyus Bowser on Baltimore’s defensive front.

Mack, a Gladewater alum, just wrapped up his rookie season at defensive tackle after also being drafted in 5th round last year out of Texas A&M.

Bowser just finished up his third season, that included a scoop and score 33-yard touchdown in week 10 at Cincinnati.

The outside linebacker is a John Tyler grad who played both football and basketball for the Houston Cougars.