Kilgore alum Jonathan Hubbard heads to Miami as undrafted free agent

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Eight of nine East Texans with an opportunity to enter professional football this past weekend have either been drafted, or signed as an undrafted free agent.

That includes Kilgore alum and Northwestern State offensive lineman Jonathan Hubbard, who got a phone call after the draft concluded Saturday evening from the Miami Dolphins.

Hubbard who helped the K-Dogs get to a state title game in 2013 is going to get his shot at the NFL in South Florida.

A young man who faced some adversity growing up and wasn’t able to take part in a pro-day due to the corona-virus pandemic, sees this chance as a blessing.

And this milestone in his life comes after his only division one college offer out of high school was from the NSU Demons in Natchitoches.

“When the coaches knew where I was from, they kind of already knew what my mentality was, and how my work ethic was. Never stop being hungry. Always keep the hunger. I still haven’t made it yet. I still got to work hard to secure that spot, and put my hard hat on. It just shows those other kids that if you don’t stop, you could turn your dreams into reality,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard is one of a number of East Texans, who will have some sort of Piney Woods reunion with his new NFL team.

Hubbard will head to Miami alongside Nacogdoches native and Texas Longhorn safety Brandon Jones who was taken in the third round on Friday.

Hubbard faced off against Jones during their high school days. He sees him a as a great player, and a good leader, and can’t wait to talk to him once they are both down there.

After football, Hubbard has aspirations of being a professional fisherman. A man who loves the outdoors, has also entertained thoughts of becoming a state park ranger one day.

Hubbard’s Northwestern State football footage courtesy of Northwestern State Athletics.