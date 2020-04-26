Frankston’s Kendrick Rogers signs with Cowboys as Undrafted Free Agent

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – East Texan Kendrick Rogers will get an opportunity.

The physical Texas A&M receiver spoke to the Dallas Cowboys Saturday evening, and signed with them as an undrafted free agent.

Rogers decided to forgo his senior year in Aggieland to enter the NFL Draft.

The former Frankston Indian has been endorsed by many including Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

At 6’4″, 208 lbs. many draft experts like his body type, speed, jump ball skills, and ability to go get a pass in traffic.

Rogers will join a deep wide receivers room in Dallas with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Devin Smith, Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson, and first-round pick CeeDee Lamb.

Those weapons on the outside give the Cowboys a chance to have an even more explosive offense than in 2019 when they led the NFL in total offense at 431.5 yards per game.