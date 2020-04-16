Frankston’s Kendrick Rogers is leaving Aggieland to test the NFL Draft waters

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) Former Frankston receiver, Kendrick Rogers, defined his time in College Station, as one of the most physical wideouts in all of college football.

“I mean at each level, the difficulty gets higher,” said Rogers. “I feel like just working out and getting stronger and just adjusting to the game is all it’s going to take really.”

Which is why, after finishing his junior season at Texas A&M, Rogers believes it’s time to take a shot at the NFL.

“I just felt like I was ready, I felt like I could show my talent at the next level and it’s just been a long time dream,” said Rogers. “I wanted to test the waters and show what I can do.”

Rogers had plenty of memorable moments in Frankston, but he solidified himself in College Station with his performance against LSU in that marathon matchup back in 2018.

“It means a lot just how I impacted the university and how the team impacted the university that year,” said Rogers. “It was a surreal moment, you know, that’s what you grow up dreaming about is making the game-winning catch, it was just a great experience for me.”

Now, he’s looking to not only represent Aggieland but also carry the flag as a Frankston Indian, into the NFL.

“Few people come to this small town like these small schools don’t really get to show their talent at the next level,” said Rogers. “I feel like me being blessed to be able to do it I hope to truly show my talent and really uphold this community.”

He, along with so many others will wait to hear their names called, when the draft kicks off on April 23rd.

Rogers is currently projected to be a late round draft pick, or an undrafted free agent signee.

