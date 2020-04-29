Former TJC standout JoJo Ward signs with Arizona Cardinals as undrafted free agent

KETK – Former Tyler Junior College head coach Danny Palmer says JoJo Ward is one of the best receivers to ever come through his program during his tenure.

The TJC alum Ward impressed Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals with his speed and go get it ability, that they are giving him an opportunity to see if he can do the same for them while catching balls from last seasons rookie of the year Kyler Murray.

Ward signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

Ward played for Hawaii the last two years and led the Mountain West with 11 touchdown grabs, and was second in the league with 1,134 yards in 2019.

The Waco native played in Tyler in 2016 and 2017 before heading out to the islands.

But he kept TJC close to his memory. Ward wore an Apache decal on the side of his practice helmet during his time with the Rainbow Warriors.

The 5’9, 175 lb. wide-out is viewed a a big play threat as 15 of his 65 receptions this past season were of 29 yards or more.

Watch the video to see the story.