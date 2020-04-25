Cowboys select DB Trevon Diggs with pick 51

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys selected Alabama DB Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Diggs was a full-time starter at the University of Alabama, with three interceptions and 11 pass deflections.

Diggs immediately fills a position of need, with CB Byron Jones leaving the team in free agency.

The last name might ring a bell, as he’s the brother of WR Stefon Diggs, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings, now with the Buffalo Bills.

Many experts and insiders linked Diggs to the Cowboys in the first round

Position — Cornerback

College — Alabama

Height — 6′ 1″

Weight — 205 pounds

Strengths — Elite size, natural wide receiver instincts, talent as a returner

Weaknesses — Needs work on fundamentals and discipline

With their second pick, the Cowboys have selected Alabama corner Trevon Diggs. He was highly thought of by many and some had been linked to Dallas in the first round. He is a full-time starter at Alabama last season and had three interceptions and 11… https://t.co/XWIDyC2oLL — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 25, 2020

Dallas Cowboys 2020 Draft Picks