UT Tyler women’s track and field ends season in second-place

The University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler Patriots) Women’s Track and Field concluded the 2018-19 season over the weekend competing at McMurry University. The Patriots finished in second-place as a team with 82 points.

Two UT Tyler competitors recorded career-bests and moved up the Patriot record book. Junior Baylee Cochran (Harleton, Texas) now ranks second in program history in the hammer throw after her toss of 159 feet, 2.00 inches. She defeated the rest of the field by more than 20 feet to take the top spot. FreshmanSummer Grubbs (Gladewater, Texas) won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.82 seconds. She is now sitting at fifth-place in the school record book for the event.

Junior Emma Snyder and junior Sydney Makowski (Kay, Texas) made it a sweep of the top three in the hammer throw, finishing second and third. Snyder was runner-up with a throw of 137’09.00″ while Makowski was not far behind with a mark of 136’08.00″. Freshman Haley Breazeale also competed and finished in fifth-place.

Cochran also took the top spot in the shot put. She recorded a mark of 39’06.50″ won the event while Snyder was right behind her in second with a toss of 37’04.50″. It was Snyder’s turn for a victory in the discus competition. She took the top spot after a throw of 133’01.00″ with Breazeale rounding out the top-five after a mark of 118’01.00″.

Sophomore Kyra Winn ran in a pair of events highlighted by the top time in the 400-meter dash. She crossed the finish line in 1:02.00 and also competed in the 200-meter dash, finishing sixth. Grubbs also ran in the 200-meters and was the second-fastest in the field with a time of 25.58 seconds. Freshman Paige Rebmannwas the final competitor. She won the high jump by clearing 4’09.50″, winning by four inches.

With the season coming to a close, UT Tyler will compete in the Lone Star Conference next season as they continue their transition to NCAA Division II status.