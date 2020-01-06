Report: Cowboys to name Saints’ linebackers coach Mike Nolan as new DC

SAN FRANCISCO – OCTOBER 28: Head coach Mike Nolan of the San Francisco 49ers contemplates another loss during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Monster Park October 28, 2007 in San Francisco, California. New Orleans won 31-10. (Photo by Greg Trott/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys have been busy on Monday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Just hours after landing on Mike McCarthy as the team’s ninth head coach in franchise history, they are apparently ready to go in a new direction defensively.

The team has reportedly landed New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan to be the new defensive coordinator.

McCarthy and Nolan already have a history together, with McCarthy being his defensive coordinator on the San Francisco 49ers during the 2005-2008 seasons. Since being fired in the middle of the 2008 season, Nolan has been a coordinator for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and Atlanta Falcons.

He had been the linebackers coach for the Saints for the past three years.

Current defensive coordinator Rob Marinelli has been leading the Cowboys on the other side of the ball for the past six years.

The Cowboys appear to be cleaning house after a disappointing 8-8 season that kept them out of the playoffs for the sixth time in nine years. There has still been no official statement from the team.