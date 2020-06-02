No Oxnard for Cowboys this year, training camp will be in Frisco

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo ,New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is introduced during a press conference at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Mike McCarthy has spent most of his first offseason as coach of the Dallas Cowboys at home in Green Bay. He’s also leaning on the experience of 13 years leading the Packers to help figure out how to implement a new program while the coronavirus pandemic prevents him from being in the same room with players or assistant coaches. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – The NFL has reportedly made the decision that the Dallas Cowboys will not travel to California for training camp due to concerns of the coronavirus.

The NFL decision means pre-season training would take place at The Star in Frisco which opened in 2016. Since opening, the Cowboys have spent the first half of camp in California and the second half in Texas.

While most NFL teams keep training at home, Dallas is one of the few teams who hold their camps outside the state.

When the coronavirus pandemic made its way to the U.S., the league canceled all in-person workouts at team facilities. Over the past two weeks, they have begun opening on a limited basis with the hopes to open all clubhouses under strict guidelines including social distancing protocols