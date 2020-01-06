NEW ERA IN DALLAS: Cowboys expected to hire Mike McCarthy as head coach

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) There is a new era forming in Dallas. According to several different reporters on Twitter, Mike McCarthy is expected to be the new Cowboys’ head coach.

Cowboys are expected to hire former Packers HC Mike McCarthy, as @JayGlazer reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

McCarthy left the Packers with 4 games left in the 2018 season after losing to the Arizona Cardinals. The Packers were facing their 2nd straight year missing out on the postseason.

The Dallas Cowboys made official Sunday night what they had already signaled: Jason Garrett is out as coach.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks on in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Garrett was informed he wouldn’t be back for a 10th full season on the same day the Cowboys finished an interview with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers on Dallas’ home field nine years ago.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones decided not to renew Garrett’s expiring contract because Super Bowl-winning quarterback Troy Aikman’s former backup couldn’t get the Cowboys back to football’s biggest stage, an absence that’s approaching a quarter-century.

Source: #Cowboys Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have moved slowly and with “abundance of care and respect” for Jason Garrett. That phase expected to conclude soon with Garrett not part of organization. Next phase to involve candidate interviews will begin quickly thereafter. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 3, 2020

Despite an impressive performance against rival Washington on Sunday, Dallas (8-8) lost control of its postseason fate with a 17-9 loss to the Eagles last week.

Garrett’s contract officially expired on January 14. He had been the coach of “America’s Team” since taking over for Wade Phillips back in November of 2010. He was the second-longest tenured coach in team history, only behind the great Tom Landry.

Before being the team’s head coach, he was the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Earlier this year, a GoFundMe was started to have Garrett fired after loss to the winless New York Jets.

Over the past 9 seasons, Dallas has had its up and down rides.

2010: 5-3 (after Garrett took over)

2011: 8-8

2012: 8-8

2013: 8-8

2014: 12-4

2015: 4-12

2016: 13-3

2017: 9-7

2018: 10-6

2019: 8-8

The team has won the division three times during Garrett’s tenure: in 2014, 2016, and 2018. He had just two playoff wins in his nine full seasons with the team.

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Michael Gallup, while falling 1 yard short of Tony Romo’s club record of 4,903 yards passing in a season.

Dallas could have made the playoffs without a winning record for the third time in franchise history. Instead, the Eagles won the division for the second time in three years by beating the Giants 34-17.

The Cowboys are not the only team in the NFC East looking at shake-up next year

The Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur, after just two years as the head man.

Also, the Washington Redskins have hired Ron Rivera to be its next head coach, just one day after the loss to the Cowboys to end the season. Rivera has served as the head man for the Carolina Panthers for the last 8 seasons.