Frustrated by reports, Cowboys’ Prescott denies he had a party

PROSPER, Texas (KETK) – In a statement he made to USA Today Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls a TMZ report which alleges that he had about 30 people at his house in Prosper Friday evening, “Completely Innacurate.”

Prescott was making his first public comments after being accused and criticized of disregarding social distancing guidelines set forth by health and government officials because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now.” “To set the record straight — I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner — not a party — on Friday night.” “I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders, and medical personnel, and everyone else putting in long hours. We are all at a time when we need to keep educating ourselves about the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic.” “I will continue to make sure to do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to start returning to normal activities.” Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones told a Dallas radio station Tuesday that he has talked with Prescott, and Ezekiel Elliott who was reportedly at the get together at Prescott’s home Friday.

“I think they’re certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are. I don’t think you’ll be seeing that anymore,” said Jones.

“They’re certainly guys we have the utmost respect for and I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we’re in today. It’s certainly very serious and something that we know and certainly know they understand,” Jones explained

Prosper police responded to an anonymous report of party at Prescott’s home Friday but were unable to verify that one was taking place and did not issue a citation.

According to the authorities, the officer reminded the resident of current Centers for Disease Control guidelines, that include social distancing.