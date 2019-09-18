Cowboys release Taco Charlton

The taco menu is officially out of business for the “Hot Boyz.”

Looking to make room to activate defensive end Robert Quinn, the Dallas Cowboys decided to part ways with their 2017 first round draft pick Taco Charlton.

According to reports, Dallas waived Charlton Wednesday afternoon after unsuccessfully searching for someone to trade him to.

Quinn, who was acquired in the offseason in a trade with Miami was suspended for the first two games of the season for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Charlton had yet to play this season even though he was healthy. He’s also been inactive in four of the team’s last six games.

Monday he took to social media to let the Cowboys know that he has no interest in playing for the team anymore.

In a since-deleted tweet, Charlton wrote “Free me” with the eyes up emoji in response to comments Stephen Jones made on why he had seen any action in the 2019 season.

Jones explained that the reason for it was position flexibility.

Charlton wasn’t buying it, replying “Free me” and then also later writing: “… [Jones] told my representation the real reason for everything so all this is just BS to me 4real.”

The 24-year-old played all 16 games of the 2017 season, recording three sacks and 19 tackles. Last season, he played in 11 games, recording 27 tackles and one sack.

According to reports, there were talks about him being shopped around for a trade last week. And even other reports that say Charlton went behind closed doors during the offseason asking to be traded.