COWBOYS: No decision will be made on Jason Garrett’s future tonight

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – As Cowboys fans await the fate of Jason Garrett, Cowboys’ officials have announced that a decision will not be released on Monday night.

According to NFL Network reporter, Jane Slater, Jason Garrett walked out of an hour-long meeting with no official decision being made.

Garrett’s contract officially expires on January 14.

No news is good news? No update on Jason Garrett's tenure in Dallas. Here's how today unfolded pic.twitter.com/jdMeVzn3dp — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 30, 2019

The Cowboys just finished an underachieving 8-8 season in which they failed to make the playoffs.

Over the past 10 seasons, Dallas has had their up and down rides.

2010: 5-3 (after Garrett took over)

2011: 8-8

2012: 8-8

2013: 8-8

2014: 12-4

2015: 4-12

2016: 13-3

2017: 9-7

2018: 10-6

2019: 8-8

The team has won the division three times during Garrett’s tenure: in 2014, 2016, and 2018.

Dallas has only won two playoff games during Garrett’s tenure.

KETK will keep watch and release any details as they become available.