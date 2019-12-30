COWBOYS: No decision will be made on Jason Garrett’s future tonight

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – As Cowboys fans await the fate of Jason Garrett, Cowboys’ officials have announced that a decision will not be released on Monday night.
According to NFL Network reporter, Jane Slater, Jason Garrett walked out of an hour-long meeting with no official decision being made.
Garrett’s contract officially expires on January 14.
The Cowboys just finished an underachieving 8-8 season in which they failed to make the playoffs.
Over the past 10 seasons, Dallas has had their up and down rides.
- 2010: 5-3 (after Garrett took over)
- 2011: 8-8
- 2012: 8-8
- 2013: 8-8
- 2014: 12-4
- 2015: 4-12
- 2016: 13-3
- 2017: 9-7
- 2018: 10-6
- 2019: 8-8
The team has won the division three times during Garrett’s tenure: in 2014, 2016, and 2018.
Dallas has only won two playoff games during Garrett’s tenure.
KETK will keep watch and release any details as they become available.