Breaking News
Teenager arrested for beating Nacogdoches elderly couple during burglary
Live Now
ETL gives an update on the elderly couple beaten by a teenager

Cowboys draft Joe Jackson in round 5 of the NFL draft

NFL Dallas

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
joe Jackson Draft Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dallas Cowboys drafted Joe Jackson (right after drafting Michael Jackson) in round 5 of the 2019 NFL draft – the 165th pick overall.   Jackson is a defensive end from Miami. 

In his three years with Miami he had 65 solo tackles, and 64 assists for a total of 129. He had five forced fumbles and one interception.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC