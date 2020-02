NFL Calendar

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers are confident quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's surgically repaired right elbow will be ready to go in time for the 2020 regular season, so confident there are no plans to look around for a proven veteran backup just in case.

General manager Kevin Colbert said Thursday that ''all signs are good'' regarding Roethlisberger's rehab from an elbow injury that sidelined the two-time Super Bowl winner in the middle of Week 2 and forced him to miss the remainder of 2019. The Steelers finished 8-8 without him while jockeying between second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph and rookie undrafted free agent Devlin Hodges.