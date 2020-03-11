NFL Calendar

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)Much thinner and chattier than during his playing days, Marshal Yanda retired from the NFL on Wednesday with the satisfaction of knowing he walked away before being kicked out the door.

Yanda played his entire 13-year career with the Baltimore Ravens, who showed their appreciation for the eight-time Pro Bowl guard by sending him off with a framed No. 73 jersey and heartfelt thanks during a classy news conference. The ceremony began with a video tribute and was highlighted by a lengthy prepared speech from the guest of honor, a man known for keeping his sentences short and for his aversion to talking to the media.