NFL Calendar

(WVLA/WGMB) – The NFL’s video review system for pass interference calls could be scrapped after one season.

An offseason survey by the powerful NFL Competition Committee shows strong opposition to the system installed last season. The survey shows that bringing back the video reviews for 2020 on such calls and non-calls is opposed by 17 of 22 teams that responded to the survey. As for making the rule permanent, 21 are against and eight in favor.