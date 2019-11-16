Lions sign Scarbrough to active roster, release Perkins

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Lions have signed running back Bo Scarbrough to the active roster from the practice squad and released running back Paul Perkins.

The team also announced Saturday that it has signed punter Matt Wile to the practice squad.

Scarbrough joined the Lions last week after spending time with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 preseason. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.

The Lions host the Cowboys on Sunday.

