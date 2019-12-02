Lions put TE Hockenson on injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP)The Detroit Lions have put rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Coach Matt Patricia announced the move Monday. The Lions took Hockenson in the first round of this year’s draft. He has caught 32 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss of Hockenson is another blow to an offense that has been without quarterback Matthew Stafford and recently put backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on IR.

Hockenson caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in Detroit’s season opener against Arizona. That was his only 100-yard game.

The Lions play at Minnesota this weekend.

