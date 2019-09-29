Jalen Ramsey inactive for 1st time in career for Jaguars

Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is inactive for the first time in his four-year NFL career.

Ramsey, who asked for a trade two weeks ago, flew with the Jaguars to Denver after missing practice all week because of illness, a back injury and the birth of his second child back in Nashville.

Ramsey will be replaced at left cornerback second-year pro Tre Herndon.

The Broncos are without three of their big free agent signings with cornerback DB Kareem Jackson (hamstring) joining sidelined cornerback Bryce Callahan, who underwent a procedure on his left foot last week and will be out for at least a month, and right tackle Ju’Waun James, who hurt his left knee in the opener.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (ankle) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring) are active for Denver.

In Chicago, the Bears will be without five starters against the Minnesota Vikings, including linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Akiem Hicks. Smith is missing the game for personal reasons, according to Bears officials.

Hicks was questionable on the injury report after suffering a knee injury against Washington last Monday night. He went through some light pregame work on the field but was unable to go.

Another surprise absence is guard Kyle Long, who was questionable for the game with a hip injury. Long had the injury earlier in the week but practiced. He then was unable to practice Friday and coach Matt Nagy said Long had a ”setback.”

Starting wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and defensive end Bilal Nichols (broken hand) had already been ruled out for the game.

In Los Angeles, Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin is active against the Rams after missing practice time this week with a hip injury. Rookie linebacker Demone Harris is still out after spraining his knee two weeks ago.

Tampa Bay also has its starting offensive line intact, with right tackle Demar Dotson (calf) and center Ryan Jensen (back) both suiting up despite injuries.

In Glendale, Arizona, the Cardinals will be without punter Andy Lee, who hurt his hip in last week’s game against Carolina. Arizona signed Ryan Winslow and put him on the active roster on Saturday. Winslow was with the team through the preseason.

—

Inactives for Sunday’s games:

CAROLINA-HOUSTON

Panthers: QB Cam Newton, CB Donte Jackson, G Trai Turner, DT Kawann Short, OL Bryan Witzmann, WR Brandon Zylstra, LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Texans: QB Alex McGough, CB Xavier Crawford, ILB Tyrell Adams, T Seantrel Henderson, TE Logan Paulsen, TE Jerell Adams, DE Charles Omenihu

—

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS -MIAMI

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Michael Badgley, WR Travis Benjamin, RB Justin Jackson, WR Mike Williams, TE Hunter Henry, TE Virgil Green

Dolphins: WR Albert Wilson, WR Allen Hurns, S Bobby McCain, CB Jomal Wiltz, RB Myles Gaskin, C/G Keaton Sutherland, T Jesse Davis

—

NEW ENGLAND-BUFFALO

Patriots: CB Joejuan Williams, RB Damien Harris, LB Dont’a Hightower, OL Caleb Benenoch, OL Korey Cunningham, DL Byron Cowart, QB Cody Kessler

Bills: WR Robert Foster, CB Taron Johnson, RB Devin Singletary, LB Corey Thompson, OL Spencer Long, OT Conor McDermott, TE Tyler Kroft

—

OAKLAND-INDIANAPOLIS

Raiders: LB Dakota Allen, WR Dwayne Harris, OL Gabe Jackson, QB DeShone Kizer, DE Benson Mayowa, WR J.J. Nelson, OL Brandon Parker

Colts: OL Le’Raven Clark, WR T.Y. Hilton, TE Hale Hentges, S Malik Hooker, LB Darius Leonard, DT Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Williams

—

KANSAS CITY-DETROIT

Chiefs: WR Tyreek Hill, RB Damien Williams, LT Eric Fisher, OL Greg Senat, OL Nick Allegretti, OL Martinas Rankin, DL Khalen Saunders

Lions: CB Darius Slay, WR Danny Amendola, DT Mike Daniels, DL Da’Shawn Hand, OL Oday Aboushi, G Beau Benzschawel, RB Paul Perkins

—

TENNESSEE-ATLANTA

Titans: CB Tye Smith, ILB David Long, OLB Sharif Finch, G Aaron Stinnie, TE Anthony Firkser, DE Matt Dickerson, G Kevin Pamphile

Falcons: RB Kenjon Barner, OT Matt Gono, CB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, DT Deadrin Senat, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, OL John Wetzel

—

CLEVELAND-BALTIMORE

Browns: DB Denzel Ward, DB Greedy Williams, S Sheldrick Redwine, S Morgan Burnett, WR Rashard Higgins, OL Kendall Lamm, DE Genard Avery.

Ravens: DT Brandon Williams, DB Jimmy Smith, S Brynden Trawick, WR Jaleel Scott, OL Ben Powers, QB Trace McSorley.

—

WASHINGTON-N.Y. GIANTS

Redskins: WR Terry McLaurin, LG Brandon Scherff, C Chase Roullier, QB Colt McCoy, CB Aaron Colvin, TE Jordan Reed, LB Cassanova McKinzy.

Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, LB Alec Ogletree, LB Tae Davis, T Eric Smith, OL Chad Slade, QB Alex Tanney, TE Kaden Smith.

SEATTLE-ARIZONA

Seahawks: WR Gary Jennings, WR John Ursua, RB Rashaad Penny, CB Neiko Thorpe, S Marquise Blair, S Adrian Colbert, OL Ethan Pocic.

Cardinals: P Andy Lee, WR Damiere Byrd, S Charles Washington, OL Lamont Gaillard, OL Josh Miles, OL Brett Toth, DL Michael Dogbe.

—

TAMPA BAY-LOS ANGELES RAMS

Buccaneers: OG Zack Bailey, CB Jamel Dean, LB Demone Harris, OT Jerald Hawkins, TE Tanner Hudson, DL Patrick O’Connor, LB Devin White.

Rams: WR Nsimba Webster, CB David Long Jr., LB Ogbo Okoronkwo, C Coleman Shelton, OT Bobby Evans, TE Johnny Mundt, DT Greg Gaines.

—

JACKSONVILLE-DENVER

Jaguars: CB Jalen Ramsey, WR C.J. Board, RB Devine Ozigbo, LB D.J. Alexander (hamstring) OL Brandon Thomas, TE Josh Oliver (hamstring), DT Dontavius Russell.

Broncos: WR Juwann Winfree, DB Kareem Jackson (hamstring), CB Bryce Callahan (foot), ILB Joseph Jones, RT Ju’Waun James (knee), TE Troy Fumagalli, DL Mike Purcell.

—

MINNESOTA-CHICAGO

Vikings: RG Josh Kline, LB Kentrell Brothers, C Brett Jones, DT Hercules Mata’afa, T Oli Udo, DT Armon Watts, WR Davion Davis.

Bears: LB Roquan Smith, DL Akiem Hicks, G Kyle Long, WR Taylor Gabriel, DE Bilal Nichols, RB Mike Davis, CB Kevin Tolliver.

—

