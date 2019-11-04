Jets RB Bell has MRI on knee, team waiting on results

NEW YORK (AP)The New York Jets are in an all-too familiar position: keeping their fingers crossed while waiting on MRI results.

Running back Le’Veon Bell is the latest player causing some concern after he had one of his knees tested Monday. It was not immediately certain if it could force him to miss some time. Coach Adam Gase thought the Jets would know more Monday night or Tuesday morning.

”I don’t want to get too alarmed with Le’Veon without any information,” Gase said. ”It could be nothing and he just felt like something didn’t feel right. It could be something else. It’s hard for me to go anywhere with it mentally just because I feel like it’s just so gray.”

Gase was unsure when Bell was injured during New York’s 26-18 loss at Miami on Sunday. Gase learned of it Monday morning when Bell had to miss team meetings to undergo the tests.

”He never said anything to me during the game or said anything to me after the game,” the coach said. ”I’m not really sure the extent of this.”

Bell had 66 yards on 17 carries and caught eight passes for 55 yards against the Dolphins a week after he was frustrated with getting only 11 touches in New York’s loss at Jacksonville.

The Jets have been hit hard this season by injuries with linebackers C.J. Mosley, Avery Williamson, Neville Hewitt and Blake Cashman, wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, left tackle Kelvin Beachum, center Ryan Kalil, tight end Chris Herndon, defensive end Henry Anderson, cornerback Trumaine Johnson and left guard Kelechi Osemele all missing time with injuries this season. Williamson, Enunwa and Cashman are out for the year, and Osemele has been since released after a conflict over whether he should have shoulder surgery now or after the season.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has also dealt with a few health setbacks, including a month-long bout with mononucleosis, needing the toenail on his left big toe removed and he’s now playing with a sprained left thumb.

While the Jets wait to hear the news on Bell, Gase said nose tackle Steve McLendon was still being evaluated for a neck injury.

The coach is hoping Beachum (ankle) and Herndon (hamstring) will be able to practice this week. Beachum has missed the past three games, while Herndon has yet to play after being suspended the first four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and then injuring a hamstring. Herndon was dressed in uniform against the Dolphins, but Gase said that was simply because the Jets already had their seven inactive spots filled with injured players.

”He seemed to feel good before the game,” Gase said. ”We’ll see if that helps build on his confidence on where he’s at with his injury.”

NOTES: Gase said the team would deal internally with a post Sunday on Instagram by CB Darryl Roberts, who criticized ”fake” fans for being negative during the team’s struggles. Roberts used some questionable language in the post. Gase said Roberts was not in danger of being released, as Cleveland did with Jermaine Whitehead on Monday after he made several threatening and expletive-laden posts on Twitter on Sunday. ”It’s really not something that we’re looking for our guys to do,” Gase said of Roberts.

