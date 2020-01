PHILADELPHIA (AP)Carson Wentz waited four years to make his first playoff start. The Eagles' franchise QB took only eight snaps before he ended another postseason on the sidelines.

Wentz was speared in the back of the head on a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney - a bang-bang play that boarded on flagrant - and was knocked out of the game with a severe head injury.