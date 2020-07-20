Jaguars open training camp with young, rebuilt roster

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (6-10)

CAMP SITE: Jacksonville, Florida

LAST YEAR: Jaguars lost injury-prone QB Nick Foles on first series of opener and then benched him for good three games into return from broken collarbone. Rookie QB Gardner Minshew was pleasant surprise – he went 6-6 in place of Foles – and earned shot to show performance wasn’t fluke. Growing locker room issues became public when NFLPA publicly bashed personnel chief Tom Coughlin in December, leading to his dismissal. Owner Shad Khan retained GM Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone, giving them chance to rebuild aging roster and prove Coughlin was franchise’s biggest problem.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: LB Joe Schobert, DL Rodney Gunter, TE Tyler Eifert, DT Al Woods, CB Rashaan Melvin, DE Cassius Marsh, RB Chris Thompson, QB Mike Glennon, OC Jay Gruden.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: DE Calais Campbell, CB A.J. Bouye, DT Marcell Dareus, WR Marqise Lee, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, Foles.

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Florida ranks second in the nation in number of COVID-19 cases, increasing likelihood that issues will arise during Jacksonville’s training camp.

CAMP NEEDS: With 12 draft picks and 16 second-year pros, Jaguars among NFL’s youngest teams. Making up for lost offseason will be paramount, especially considering team installing West Coast offense and tweaking defense to incorporate more 3-4 looks.

EXPECTATIONS: Third consecutive last-place finish in AFC South seems likely considering youth and inexperience. But several building blocks in place for future success: Minshew, OT Jawaan Taylor, WRs DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault, CBs Tre Herndon and CJ Henderson, and pass rushers Josh Allen and K’Lavon Chaisson.

