Houston Texans, J.J. Watt out for season with shoulder injury

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 01: J.J. Watt #99 of Houston Texans enters the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – After Sunday nights game against the Oakland Raiders, J.J. Watt with the Texans has confirmed he is out for the remainder of the season after injuring his shoulder in the second quarter.

“This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes,” J.J. tweeted.

This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

Watt was injured after making a tackle in the second quarter on running back Josh Jacobs. Watt instantly got up but started rotating his arm from an apparent injury.

The Houston Texans won 27-24 Sunday night.