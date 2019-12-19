Giants-Redskins Preview Capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (3-11) at WASHINGTON (3-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Redskins by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Giants 6-8; Redskins 6-8

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 102-69-4

LAST MEETING – Giants beat Redskins 24-3 on Sept. 29

LAST WEEK – Giants beat Dolphins 36-20; Redskins lost to Eagles 37-27

AP PRO32 RANKING – Giants No. 29; Redskins No. 30

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (22), PASS (21)

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (22), PASS (26)

REDSKINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (20), PASS (32)

REDSKINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (28), PASS (12)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Giants QB Daniel Jones vs. Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins is matchup of No. 6 vs. No. 15 pick in 2019 draft. Jones has missed past two games with ankle injury. … Jones leads rookies with 18 passing touchdown and 11 interceptions. … Jones was 23 of 31 for 225 yards, one TD and one INT in only previous game vs. Washington. … RB Saquon Barkley had 112 rushing and 31 receiving yards plus two rushing TDs last week vs. Miami. … Barkley had career-high 170 rushing yards in last game vs. Redskins. … WR Sterling Shepard had team-high nine catches for 111 yards in win against Dolphins. … Rookie WR Darius Slayton has TD catch in two consecutive games. … WR Golden Tate has four TD catches over past four games. … LB Alec Ogletree had eight tackles, INT in last game vs. Redskins. … CB Sam Beal had career-best 11 tackles last week vs. Miami. … Redskins have lost eight consecutive NFC East games. … Haskins was 19 of 28 for 261 yards and two TDs in loss to Eagles last week. … RB Adrian Peterson ranks fifth on NFL all-time rushing list with 14,102 yards. Peterson needs one rushing TD to pass Walter Payton for sole possession of fourth on career list. … Terry McLaurin second among rookie receivers with 51 catches and 833 yards and is tied for second with seven TDs. … Rookie WR Steven Sims set career highs with five catches and 45 yards receiving last week vs. Philadelphia. … Washington’s defense is ranked 31st on third downs. … DL Jonathan Allen had first career fumble recovery in Week 15. … LB Ryan Anderson had two sacks vs. Philadelphia. … Anderson became first player with three-plus forced fumbles and two-plus sacks in game since Terrell Suggs in 2011. … LB Cole Holcomb ranks second among rookies with 91 tackles. … Fantasy tip: Jones and Giants WRs could have big day with Washington DBs Jimmy Moreland and Fabian Moreau out or less than 100%.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL