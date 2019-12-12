FBN–Seahawks-Panthers Preview Capsule

SEATTLE (10-3) at CAROLINA (5-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Seahawks 7-6; Panthers 6-7

SERIES RECORD – Seahawks lead 9-4

LAST MEETING – Seahawks beat the Panthers 30-27, Nov. 25, 2018

LAST WEEK – Seahawks lost to Rams 28-12: Panthers lost to Falcons 40-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Redskins No. 30, Panthers No. 18

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (3), PASS (11).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (13), PASS (29).

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (12), PASS (13).

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (29), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Win would give Seahawks 7-1 road record for season, best in franchise history. … Seahawks coach Pete Carroll needs one win to reach 100 regular-season victories in career. Currently has 108 wins regular and postseason combined. … QB Russell Wilson needs one win to tie Tom Brady for most by QB in first eight seasons with 86. … Wilson needs 349 yards passing to move past Matt Hasselback for top spot on franchise all-time list. … Wilson has 82.7 passer rating in past four games. He had 118.2 through first nine. … Chris Carson sixth RB in franchise history to post consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Needs 95 yards rushing to set career high. … WR Tyler Lockett needs 126 yards receiving to become eighth player in franchise history with 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Last was Doug Baldwin in 2016. … WR DK Metcalf likely to move into second place on franchise all-time list for yards receiving by rookie. Metcalf leads NFL rookies in catches (50) and yards (783). … Seahawks had no sacks and just four QB hits last week vs. Rams. … DE Ziggy Ansah hopeful to return after missing last week with shoulder injury. … S Quandre Diggs has three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 13 tackles in four games with Seahawks. … Panthers are 2-4 at home. … QB Kyle Allen has lost five straight starts and has 12 INTs during that span. … RB Christian McCaffrey needs 274 yards receiving to join Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as only players with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in same season. … Panthers are minus-12 in takeaway-giveaway category in last five games. … DJ Moore is youngest Panthers WR to post 1,000 yards receiving in season. … Panthers have allowed 50 sacks, second most in NFL. … Fantasy tip: TE Ian Thomas may start again for Greg Olsen, who is in concussion protocol. Thomas had five catches for 57 yards and TD against Falcons last week.

