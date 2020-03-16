Breaking News
Texarkana has first ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus
Falcons agree to 3-year contract extension with DT Davison

NFL
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison has agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Davison started 12 of 16 games for Atlanta last season. He had a career-high 55 tackles, including four for losses, with one sack and one fumble recovery.

The 27-year-old Davison started 48 of 61 games in four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before signing a one-year deal with Atlanta before the 2019 season.

Davison’s strip sack against Carolina in Week 14 set up a touchdown run by Devonta Freeman.

The Falcons also have agreed to contract extensions with defensive end Steven Means and fullback Keith Smith this month before each could become free agents on Wednesday.

