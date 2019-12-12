Falcons-49ers Preview Capsule

ATLANTA (4-9) at SAN FRANCISCO (11-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – 49ers by 11 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Falcons 5-8, 49ers 8-4-1

SERIES RECORD – 49ers lead 47-31-1

LAST MEETING – Falcons beat 49ers 49-13, Dec. 18, 2016

LAST WEEK – Falcons beat Panthers 40-20; 49ers beat Saints 48-46

AP PRO32 RANKING – Falcons No. 25, 49ers No. 2

FALCONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (30), PASS (3).

FALCONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (15), PASS (24).

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (13).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (22), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan spent two seasons as offensive coordinator in Atlanta, helping team score franchise record 540 points on way to Super Bowl appearance in 2016 season. … Falcons QB Matt Ryan threw for 313 yards last week to top 50,000 for career in 186th career game, second fastest in history to Drew Brees’ 183 games. … Atlanta WR Olamide Zaccheaus scored 93-yard TD on first career catch for longest first reception in NFL history, according to Elias Sports Bureau. … Falcons WR Julio Jones topped 1,000 yards receiving last week for sixth straight season. Only Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans also has reached 1,000 yards past six years. … Atlanta third in NFL with 205 offensive plays of at least 10 yards. …Falcons passed on league-high 67.4% of offensive plays; 49ers one of two teams to run on more than half of its plays. … Niners clinch first playoff berth since 2013 with win, or loss by Rams, or losses by both Packers, Vikings. … Niners scored 48 points last week at New Orleans, their most in road game since 55-17 win at Detroit in 1993. … San Francisco became second road team since 1940 to win game when allowing at least 46 points. Denver won 51-48 at Dallas on Oct. 6, 2013. … Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo has passer rating of at least 110 in four straight games. Only San Francisco QB to do that previously was Steve Young with six-game streak in 1994. … San Francisco gained 516 yards last week for second 500-yard game of season. Last time 49ers did that was 1999. … Niners’ five TD passes last week were most in game since six Oct. 14, 1990 vs. Falcons. … San Francisco WR Kendrick Bourne had two TD catches last week to give him five on season. … Fantasy tip: RB Raheem Mostert has become No. 1 back over past two weeks. He ran for 69 yards and TD on 10 carries and also caught two passes for 40 yards and TD vs. Saints. Mostert has 263 yards from scrimmage, three TDs past two weeks.

