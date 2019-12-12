Eagles-Redskins Preview Capsule

PHILADELPHIA (6-7) at WASHINGTON (3-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE – Eagles by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Eagles 5-8; Redskins 6-7

SERIES RECORD – Redskins lead 86-78-5

LAST MEETING – Eagles beat Redskins 32-27, Sept. 8

LAST WEEK – Eagles beat Giants 23-17, OT; Redskins lost to Packers 20-15

AP PRO32 RANKING – Eagles No. 16; Redskins No. 29

EAGLES OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (13), PASS (17)

EAGLES DEFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (3), PASS (17).

REDSKINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (20), PASS (32)

REDSKINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (27), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Eagles have won five consecutive meetings. … Eagles are 13-9 at FedEx Field. … Philadelphia clinched playoff spot at Washington in Week 17 last season. … Eagles tied atop NFC East with Cowboys, would win division by sweeping final three games. … QB Carson Wentz has thrown TD in 16 consecutive regular-season games, tied with Russell Wilson for longest active streak. … Wentz passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night comeback win vs. Giants. … Wentz has thrown for 300-plus yards four times vs. Redskins. … RB Miles Sanders has 948 scrimmage yards, 61 away from breaking DeSean Jackson’s team record for rookies. … WR Alshon Jeffrey is done for season with foot injury. … TE Joshua Perkins had career-best five catches last week. … DT Fletcher Cox has 9 1/2 sacks in last eight games vs. Washington. … DE Vinny Curry tied career best with two sacks last week. … Loss to Packers eliminated Redskins from playoff contention. … QB Dwayne Haskins is expected to play after spraining right ankle at Green Bay. … RB Derrius Guice was placed on season-ending injured reserve with left knee injury. … RB Adrian Peterson needs one rushing TD to tie Walter Payton for fifth on all-time list. … RB Chris Thompson led team with seven catches vs. Packers. … Terry McLaurin tied for first among rookie receivers with six TD catches. … LB Ryan Kerrigan is out with calf injury. Kerrigan will be out second time in three weeks after starting first 139 NFL games. … DL Matt Ioannidis has six sacks over past six games. … LB Cole Holcomb leads all rookies with 90 tackles. … Fantasy tip: Redskins have struggled covering tight ends all season and Zach Ertz is more capable than most of lightning up their defense.

