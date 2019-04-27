Cowboys draft Jalen Jelks in round 7 of NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dallas Cowboys drafted Jalen Jelks in round 7 of the 2019 NFL draft – the 241st pick overall. Jelks is a select defensive end from Oregon.
Jelks led the Pac-12 with 57 tackles in 2018, and tackles for loss in 2017. In 2018, Jelks was named to the Coaches Pac-12 All-Conference first team.
With the 241st pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, the #DallasCowboys select defensive end, @JalenJelks from @oregonfootball! 🌟#CowboysDraft pic.twitter.com/npa2c5xYIo — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 27, 2019
Now that’s a 💪 pick. The Cowboys are getting a big time competitor and leader! @JalenJelks x @dallascowboys #NFLDraft | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/pWqIWXfSCY — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 27, 2019
Secret Audio 🔊
Listen to the exclusive audio from the eighth and final phone call of this year’s #NFLDraft with DE @JalenJelks as he finds out that he’s becoming a Cowboy. #CowboysDraft pic.twitter.com/10R5C0BZeW — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 27, 2019