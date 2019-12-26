Colts, Jaguars try to end disappointing seasons with victory

INDIANAPOLIS (7-8) at JACKSONVILLE (5-10)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE – Colts by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Indianapolis 7-6-2, Jacksonville 6-9

SERIES RECORD – Colts lead 24-13

LAST MEETING – Colts beat Jaguars 33-13, Nov. 17, 2019

LAST WEEK – Colts beat Panthers 38-6; Jaguars lost to Falcons 24-12

AP PRO32 RANKING – Colts No. 17, Jaguars No. 26

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (4), PASS (28)

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (8), PASS (22)

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (16), PASS (16)

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (28), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Colts need win to avoid second losing season in three years. … Indy snapped four-game losing streak with win last week over reeling Carolina. … Colts have won two of last three in series but have lost four straight at Jacksonville. … Indy needs 2 yards rushing to reach 2,000 for first time in season since 1994 and needs 102 to hit 2,100-yard mark for first time since 1990. … Only Baltimore (42) and Seattle (35) have scored more red-zone TDs this season than Colts (34). … Nyheim Hines needs four receptions to tie Marshall Faulk (108) for second most by Colts running back in first two NFL seasons. Hines scored on two punt returns last week and is averaging 37.3 yards on seven returns since taking over from injured Chester Rogers. … Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson will need to clear concussion protocol to make 32nd consecutive start since entering league in 2018. … Despite missing five games in 2018 and 2019, LB Darius Leonard needs 12 tackles to pass Jerrell Freeman (289) for most tackles by Colts player in first two seasons. … Jacksonville has lost six of its last seven, all by double digits. … QB Gardner Minshew leads all rookies in passer rating (89.8), ranks second in passing yards (2,976) and is tied for second in TD passes (18). He needs 24 yards passing to become first rookie in franchise history to reach 3,000. … RB Leonard Fournette is third in franchise history, joining Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew, with at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage. … DJ Chark, still recovering from ankle injury, had eight catches for 104 yards and touchdown in last game against Indy. … DE Yannick Ngakoue is one of five NFL players with eight or more sacks in each of past four seasons. DL Calais Campbell is only player in NFL with five or more sacks in each of past 11 seasons. Fantasy tip: Load up on Colts running backs. Marlon Mack and Jonathan Williams each topped 100 yards in Week 11 meeting with Jags.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL