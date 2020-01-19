Chiefs have Jones, Titans have Humphries for AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Chiefs have Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones active for the AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after he missed their divisional-round win over the Houston Texans with a calf injury.

Jones did not practice until Friday, when he worked on a limited basis. He was questionable on the final injury report.

The Titans have wide receiver Adam Humphries back after he missed six games with an ankle injury, and linebacker Jayon Brown is active after missing last week’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury.

Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore is inactive after dealing with an illness this week, which means Chad Henne will back up Patrick Mahomes. Also inactive are cornerback Morris Claiborne, running back LeSean McCoy, linebacker Darron Lee and offensive linemen Ryan Hunter, Jackson Barton and Andrew Wylie.

The Titans are sitting offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, defensive tackles Isaiah Mack and Joey Ivie, linebacker Reggie Gilbert and wide receivers Rashard Davis, Cody Hollister and Darius Jennings.

