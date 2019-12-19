Chiefs-Bears Preview Capsule

KANSAS CITY (10-4) at CHICAGO (7-7)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Chiefs 9-5; Bears 4-10

SERIES RECORD – Bears lead 7-5

LAST MEETING – Bears beat Chiefs 18-17, Oct. 11, 2015

LAST WEEK – Chiefs beat Broncos 23-3; Bears lost to Packers 21-13

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chiefs No. 5, Bears No. 17

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (25), PASS (3).

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (26), PASS (11).

BEARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (29), PASS (25).

BEARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (6), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – With fourth straight AFC West title clinched, Kansas City eyeing No. 2 seed, first-round bye. … Chiefs have won four in row, allowing 11.3 points per game during streak. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes needs 13 yards passing to hit 9,000 for career. No QB has hit mark within first 30 games. Mahomes also needs two TD passes to become first NFL player with 75 in first 30 career games. … Travis Kelce is first TE in league history with four straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Kelce needs 69 yards receiving to become first TE in NFL history with back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons. … Chiefs added DE Terrell Suggs off waiver wire this week from Arizona. … Win would give Kansas City 7-1 road record, best since team went 7-0 during 1966 season in AFL. … WR Mecole Hardman (six) needs one TD reception to set Chiefs rookie record. … Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy needs 165 yards rushing to match O.J. Simpson (11,236) for 21st on NFL rushing list. … K Harrison Butker (132) needs 10 points to match own Chiefs record for season. … Coach Andy Reid will be going against longtime former assistant Matt Nagy for first time since his protege took Bears job last year. … Chicago was eliminated from playoff contention last week after winning NFC North at 12-4 in 2018. … QB Mitchell Trubisky has thrown for 916 yards with seven TDs, four INTs over past three games. … WR Allen Robinson has 1,023 yards on career-high 83 receptions. It’s his second 1,000-yard season. … LB Khalil Mack needs 2 1/2 sacks to reach double digits for fifth straight year. Three-time All-Pro has two sacks in past seven games. … Fantasy tip: Kelce could be in for big game going against defense that has struggled stopping tight ends even when LBs Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan were both in lineup. And Trevathan (elbow) went on injured reserve on Wednesday.

—

