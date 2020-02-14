Chiefs agree to 3-year deal with Missouri Western for camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a three-year deal with Missouri Western State University to host their training camp, keeping the Super Bowl champions as one of the last NFL teams to take their late-summer workouts on the road.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said Friday that the contract, which includes an option to extend the partnership two more years, includes several provisions requiring updates to the Division II school. Missouri Western will develop new seating at the practice fields and renovate Scanlon Hall, the building that houses Chiefs players, coaches and staff.

Those improvements already are under way with the support of the city of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Buchanon County.

The Chiefs considered joining the vast majority of franchises in holding their training camp at their own practice facility, but coach Andy Reid has long believed in the bonding that takes place by holding camp elsewhere. The Chiefs used to practice in Wisconsin but have held camp at Missouri Western every year since 2010.

